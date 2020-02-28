Ighalo Speaks On First Goal For Man United

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo has described his first Manchester United goal as a “dream come true” after opening his Reds goal account in the 5-0 Europa League spanking of Club Brugge.

“It feels great to score because this is what I have longed for,” he said during his post match conference. “Now, it is a dream come true for me.

“I dreamed of this from when I was small, when I was young. Playing for the team and scoring goals means a lot to me. I am going to cherish this moment for all the days of my life.”

The 30-year-old striker, who is currently on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, also dedicated his goal to his late sister, who sadly passed away six weeks before his dream move to Old Trafford.

After scoring, Ighalo unveiled a T-shirt carrying a picture of his sister, who he said “She was a good United fan too.”

“We hoped for this moment but, now I am at United, she is not here to see what is going on. It is emotional for me. I have promised myself that every goal I score, I will dedicate it to her. She is up there watching me.”

Despite the sadness behind marking his first United goal, Ighalo was also delighted to get on the scoresheet in his first start following a run of three substitute appearances.