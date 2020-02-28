Court Grants Iyanya ₦20 Million Bail Over Alleged Car Theft

An Igbosere High Court has granted Nigerian musician Iyanya bail in the sum of N20 million over alleged car theft, Concise News reports.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Igbosere Hgh Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday, February 27, 2020, granted Iyanya bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

The singer was also ordered to produce a surety, with landed property and a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) within Lagos.

Iyanya whose birth name is Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk was arraigned by men of Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police in Ikoyi, Lagos on one-count charge over alleged car theft.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, while granting Iyanya bail, said: “I have perused the affidavit and the counter-affidavit of the parties; there is a prima facie case of criminal conversion against him.

“However, there is nothing to show that the defendant will interfere with the proceedings of this case and nothing to show that he will jump bail if granted.

“Bail is, therefore, granted to the defendant in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.”

The judge ordered that the bail should be perfected within the next seven days “otherwise the bail shall be revoked”.

The case has been adjourned till May 27 and 28 for trial.

Onyiwara said that the charge resulted from a broken-down business transaction.

His arraignment was adjourned six times after the charge marked LD/9024c/2019 was filed, due to his failure to appear before the court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 4, after Okikiolu-Ighile threatened to invoke the power of the court to ensure his attendance to take his plea.

The SFU alleged that the “Kukere” singer dishonestly converted to his personal use or of another person, a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado jeep marked MAVINIY, with chassis No. JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and engine No. 2TR1385954.

It said that the vehicle belonged to the complainant, Temple Management Company Ltd. represented by a lawyer, Ayodeji Olomojobi.

The SFU alleged that Iyanya committed the offence sometime in September 2018, in contravention of Section 285(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Iyanya rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa and best known for his hit single “Kukere”, is facing a count charge of stealing. He won the Artist of the Year award at The Headies 2013.

In October 2016, Iyanya announced on Instagram that he signed a record deal with Mavin Records. A few months prior, he signed a management deal with Temple Management Company.