Coronavirus Update: We Have Tracked All Contacts Of Italian Patient – Lafarge Africa

By - 15 mins on February 28, 2020
Lafarge Africa Plc Friday said it had identified all the persons who had direct contact with the Italian who tested positive to coronavirus in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the company’s director of communications, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, who made this known said that the company had equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol at Ewekoro plant.

“As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual,” she said.

“The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State.”

She also said that “Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

“Health and safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health had, in the early hours of Friday, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

