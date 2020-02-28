Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Speaks On First Case Recorded In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that his government has been strengthening measures to ensure that any outbreak of Coronavirus in Lagos is quickly controlled and contained.

The governor made this known in a series of tweets on Friday after the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed in Africa’s most populous country.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

The Italian was confirmed positive by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

But the patient, the ministry of health said, was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking further, governor Sanwo-Olu said his government has immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.

He, therefore, encouraged all Lagosians not to panic and urged residents to go about their normal daily activities and observe basic hygiene.

He said: “Dear Lagosians, yesterday we confirmed the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our state and we have immediately reported it to the Federal Ministry of Health. The case is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the outbreak in China in January 2020.

“The case is an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on the 25th of February from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit. He fell ill on the 26th of February and was transfered to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

“COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the patient is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

“The Government under my leadership through @LSMOH, has been strengthening measures to ensure that any outbreak in Lagos is quickly controlled and contained in collaboration with the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures. We encourage you all not to panic. Go about your normal daily activities and observe basic hygiene.”