In what appears to be a pure joke, DMW signee Peruzzi has recounted how he refused to shake his colleague, Mayorkun, who he met at an airport.

According to Peruzzi, all he did was to give Mayorkun Vulcan salute because of the fear of Coronavirus.

Peruzzi wrote: “Just met @IamMayorKun At the airport. Omo no handshake, na..we do.”

Responding, Mayorkun said: “Set awon, ‘Say no to Coronavirus”

Recall that Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health, Friday, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

This was confirmed in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.

The Italian was confirmed positive by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

But the patient, the ministry of health said, was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.