Coronavirus: Nigeria Disburses Over N690m To Combat Killer Virus

The Federal Government has said that it has disbursed N70 million to the Port Health Services and also given N620 million to Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja following the confirmed case of the virus in Lagos.

Ehanire described the two agencies as the nation’s first and second lines of defence for coronavirus.

He also admitted that they used to have very little quantity of reagents to diagnose the virus, but they have improved the supply of the substances.

“The Federal government has released every amount of money that the NCDC and the Port Health Services requested,” Ehanire said.

According to the minister, the government is well-prepared and working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to contain the disease,

The minister added that it has received a protocol from the Chinese government to treat persons infected with the novel coronavirus.

He explained that the government of China, were the first case of coronavirus was reported, has succeeded in treating thousands of people infected with the virus.

“We have received a lot of cooperation; two visits already from the Ambassador of China to Nigeria to reassure us of his commitment and to give us support in any way.

“They sent us a treatment protocol because they have successfully treated over 5,000 people in their country,” the minister told reporters at the Federal Ministry of Health secretariat in the nation’s capital.

Nigerians woke up to the news of the confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, involving an Italian citizen who arrived in the country for a brief business visit on Tuesday.

The patient was said to have fallen ill the next day and transferred to the Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

In his briefing, the minister explained that the Italian national had reported at a hospital in Ogun State where he was referred to Lagos after testing negative to malaria.

He added that the patient was transported in a special ambulance driven by a well-kitted driver.

Upon his arrival at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the Italian tested positive to coronavirus.