Coronavirus: Nigeria Confirms First Case In Lagos

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

This was confirmed in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.

The Italian was confirmed positive by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

But the patient, the ministry of health said, was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

“The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020,” the statement from the ministry read.

“The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

“The Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Health has been strengthening measures to ensure an outbreak in Nigeria is controlled and contained quickly. The multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre and will work closely with Lagos State Health authorities to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.”