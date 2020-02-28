Coronavirus In Nigeria: PDP Blames Buhari

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

This news medium had reported that the federal government, in the early hours of Friday, confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was brought into the country by an Italian.

The minister said the Italian citizen, whose identity is yet to be revealed, works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan on the 25th of February 2020.

However, in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP berated the Buhari Presidency for its negligence and laidback attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians leading to the avoidable entrance of the deadly corona virus into our dear country.

The opposition party accused the Presidency of not ‘being alive’ to its responsibilities by failing to take necessary steps to avoid the entrance of Coronavirus into the country.’

The party stressed that “a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace.”

The party noted that the welfare of Nigerians should be highly placed, but no concrete steps were taken to hedge the country against the virus, leading to the current scary situation.

“The PDP notes that a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace, particularly at our entry points, but the incompetent, insensitive and indifferent Buhari administration, was more interested in propaganda and unnecessary showboating with false performance claims.

“The PDP said Nigerians should directly hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any national calamity arose from COVID-19 in addition to the economic and security challenges its negligence had caused our nation.”