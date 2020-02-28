Coronavirus In Lagos: Govt Provides Fresh Update

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says it has begun a massive manhunt for all the people who had contacted the Italian that tested positive for coronavirus.

It was learned that the Italian arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on 25 February from Milan, Italy, for a brief business visit.

“He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said.

The minister also said that “please, be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only a mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly the elderly.”

The Lagos government is working with the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group, led by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and the Federal Government, to contain the spread of the virus.

“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures,” the commissioner said.

“We wish to assure all Lagosians and Nigerians that we have been strengthening our preparedness since the first confirmation of cases in China. We will use all the resources made available by the State and the Federal Government to respond to this case.”