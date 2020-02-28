Coronavirus: CUPP Berates Buhari’s Govt, Issues Advice

Coalition of Nigeria’s opposition political parties under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed surprise over the entrance of Covid-19, also known as Coronavirus into Nigeria.

According to the group, the undetected passage of the virus carrier through the Lagos Airport is a big threat to the nation’s survival if not checkmated.

CUPP, however, advised President Muhammadu Buhari government to stop flights from countries with high cases of Coronavirus.

The political parties also called on the President to direct flights from coronavirus infected Countries to selected airport or set up special 14 days quarantine centre for passengers from infected nations before allowing them into general population.

CUPP demands that Buhari explain how coronavirus infected passenger entered Nigeria despite ample time to strengthen Nigeria’s airport screening method

The parties warned against mishandling of the virus threat like insecurity already ravaging the country in order to avoid mass murder of millions of innocent Nigerians who have suffered a lot under your leadership.

It also advised Nigerians and public places managers to activate and adopt strong preemptive health safety protocols

A statement from CUPP on Friday and signed by its Spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, said it is “alarmed like any other patriotic Nigerians or groups by the report of the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria despite the Federal Government’s widely publicised claims of putting necessary strategy in place to ensure that the dreaded disease does not find its way into the country.

“The CUPP notes that the undetected passage of the virus carrier, an Italian citizen, who entered Nigeria on the 25th of February from Milan, Italy, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, is a big threat to our nation’s survival, and the development must be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

“The CUPP is still wondering how the virus entered Nigeria despite the fact that the Federal Government had enough time to prepare and of course ensure proper screening of passengers at our airports.

“We believe very strongly that the government, the Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other relevant agencies being funded with taxpayers’ money have questions to answer on this very unfortunate development.

“As responsible Nigerians, we in the CUPP are again advising the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to stop all flights originating from countries with confirmed high cases of the virus, designate an airport for landing of flights from highly infected nations or set up special 14 days quarantine centre for passengers from infected nations.

“We urge this administration not to mishandle this case of coronavirus threat the same way it has been handling the issue of insecurity across the country.

“This call becomes necessary to avoid mass murder of millions of innocent Nigerians who have already suffered enough under this administration because of its remarkable ineptitude.

“For the umpteenth time, the CUPP calls on the Federal Government to designate special airport for all flights and passengers coming in from coronavirus infected nations entering Nigeria for 14 days before allowing them to join the general population.

“Nigerians and public places managers must activate and adopt strong preemptive health safety protocols to avoid the spread of this virus.

“In doing this, however, we urge Nigerians and other residents not to panic but adopt high rate of hygiene and protect themselves from this dreaded virus.”