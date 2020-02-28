Check Out Full Fixtures Of UEFA Europa League Last 16

The Europa League last-16 draw has been made and one of the clubs the draw favored is Manchester United who will play Austrian side LASK.

At the time of the draw, 17 sides were awaiting their potential fate with Red Bull Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt’s second leg being postponed to later on Friday evening due to bad weather.

The round-of-32 saw some big shocks happen with Premier League Arsenal knocked out by Olympiacos on away goals, after losing 2-1 at the Emirates.

They join the likes of Ajax, Porto, Sporting CP, Benfica and Celtic in going out of the Europa League at the first knockout stage.

But for the teams remaining, three of whom are British, they now know who stands between them and a place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United’s reward for seeing off Club Brugge is a tie against LASK, in the last-16 of the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will continue their European adventure in a two-legged tie with Arsenal’s conquerers Olympiacos, playing the first leg away from home as the Gunners did.

And Rangers, in the last-16 of the Europa League for the first time since 2011, face German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The last-16 ties are set to be played on 12 and 19 March, with the quarter-final and semi-final draws taking place on Friday, 20 March.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Istanbul Basaksehir vs FC Copenhagen

Olympiacos vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan vs Getafe

Sevilla vs Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt/Red Bull Salzburg vs FC Basel

LASK vs Manchester United