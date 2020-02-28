Buhari Govt Reveals Why Boko Haram Is Targeting Christians

President Muhammadu Buhari government has claimed that Boko Haram insurgents are targeting Christians in a bid to cause a religious war, Concise News reports.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Thursday while addressing a press conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister admitted that although the insurgents are still attacking Muslims, they now “have a deliberate policy of attacking Christians”.

Mohammed further pleaded with both Christian and Muslim leaders “not to fall for this desperate move by the insurgents”.

The minister said, “They have started targeting Christians and Christian villages for a specific reason, which is to trigger a religious war and throw the nation into chaos. ”

“Apparently, they have realized how emotive and divisive religion can be, when exploited by unscrupulous persons.

“Lest I am misunderstood, let me repeat: the insurgents, who delude themselves as Muslims whereas they are nothing more than blood-thirsty, rapacious killers who subscribe to no religion, have recently started targeting Christians with a view to sowing the seed of confusion between the two great religions.

“This did not in any way signify that they have stopped attacking Muslims. But they seem to now have a deliberate policy of attacking Christians. Some have misinterpreted this to insinuate a systematic campaign to persecute Christians in Nigeria.

“This is absurd, and very unfair to the men and women who are daily battling the insurgents.”

According to the minister, the “renewed vigour” by the military in the war against the insurgents “is paying off handsomely.”

“These include; the killing of top ISWAP leaders at two separate meeting venues at Marte local government in Borno state a few days ago,” Mohammed said.

“A similarly successful attack against the leadership of Boko Haram in Alafa Yagayaga in Borno earlier this month. The killing of Boko Haram chief Judge in Lake Chad.

“The in-fighting in the leadership cadre of Boko Haram is a fallout of the pressure on the insurgents by the military.”