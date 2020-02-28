It is no news that when it comes to pregnancy, everyone talks about the glow, the cute little belly bump, for former BBNaija housemate Bambam, the transformation is amazing.

Bambam, in a tweet talks about her journey through pregnancy and how everything about her changes as the day goes by.

According to the reality star, there are times she sees herself through the mirror and wonders if she is truly the one.

“Pregnancy completely changes you, some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin, my complexion …..hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.”

Recall that BamBam confirmed she is pregnant with Teddy A’s baby in November, last year.

Their white wedding which trended on all social media platforms received praise from her fans, celebrity friends and well-wishers.

The couple had their traditional marriage sometime in September 2019, and headed to Dubai for their destination wedding.

Teddy A and BamBam, who met and began their relationship during Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ edition in 2018, first announced their engagement on Aug. 4.

Their colourful wedding was also a reunion for some of the ‘Double Wahala’ housemates who showed up with fashionable attires.

‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC, Anto Lecky, Alex, Khloe Abiri and Leo Dasilva were part of the couple’s train.

The destination wedding in Dubai had several celebrities across the entertainment industry in attendance.