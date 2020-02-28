Home » BBNaija’s Bambam Shares Pregnancy Experience

BBNaija’s Bambam Shares Pregnancy Experience

By - 38 mins on February 28, 2020
Ex-BBNaija Housemate BamBam Laments Over Alleged Police Assault

Bambam. Source: Instagram.

It is no news that when it comes to pregnancy, everyone talks about the glow, the cute little belly bump, for former BBNaija housemate Bambam, the transformation is amazing.

Bambam, in a tweet talks about her journey through pregnancy and how everything about her changes as the day goes by.

According to the reality star, there are times she sees herself through the mirror and wonders if she is truly the one.

“Pregnancy completely changes you, some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin, my complexion …..hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.”

Recall that BamBam confirmed she is pregnant with Teddy A’s baby in November, last year.

Their white wedding which trended on all social media platforms received praise from her fans, celebrity friends and well-wishers.

The couple had their traditional marriage sometime in September 2019, and headed to Dubai for their destination wedding.

Teddy A and BamBam, who met and began their relationship during Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ edition in 2018, first announced their engagement on Aug. 4.

Their colourful wedding was also a reunion for some of the ‘Double Wahala’ housemates who showed up with fashionable attires.

‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC, Anto Lecky, Alex, Khloe Abiri and Leo Dasilva were part of the couple’s train.

The destination wedding in Dubai had several celebrities across the entertainment industry in attendance.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.