Arteta Reacts As Olympiakos Knock Arsenal Out Of Europa League

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has said that he watched his side suffer late Europa League heartbreak against Olympiakos and it hurts big time.

Youssef El-Arabi scored in the last minute of extra-time to give Olympiakos a 2-1 victory at Arsenal on Thursday and knock the Londoners out of the Europa League.

Arsenal, last year’s losing finalists, had won the first leg of the round of 32 tie 1-0 in Greece. Defender Pape Abou Cisse cancelled out that advantage after 53 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal back in front with a spectacular goal 23 minutes into extra-time, but El Arabi dramatically put Olympiakos through on away goals.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal manager said his side has a lot of hope in the competition so as to qualify for Europe next season but their hoe has been dahsed.

“It hurts, big time,” Arteta said.

“We had a lot of hope in this competition. It was a great way for us to be able to go to Europe and it is a very beautiful competition to try to win.

“I think we did a lot of positive things in the game. I think we created enough chances to win the game, but if you concede two set-pieces again in a tie like this, then you put yourself in big trouble.”

Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno conceded a cheap corner from which the visitors passed the ball around before El Arabi turned Giorgos Masouras’ cross beyond the German.

On whether Leno could have done more, Arteta said: “Yes, obviously he could have kicked it out, but then there is another situation to defend.

“It’s not only the first phase but it’s the second phase of that corner that we concede and the player steps in and just taps in the ball in the six-yard box, which is unacceptable.

“It is something we have to improve on.”