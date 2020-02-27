Tyler Perry’s nephew, Gavin Porter, has killed himself in a Louisiana prison, according to TMZ.

The movie producer’s nephew, who was serving time at the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville, was found dead at a prison facility near St. Helena Parish in Louisiana.

The 26-year-old, according to multiple media reports, died by apparent suicide in his cell on Saturday night.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates told The News-Star that Porter’s death came after he was involved in a fight with several inmates on Saturday, adding that no foul play was suspected.

Prison officials told the filmmaker’s family that the deceased hanged himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement.

Porter was handed a 20 year jail sentence after being found guilty of shooting and killing his biological father in 2016, in front of his mother.