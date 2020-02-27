TUC Backs Move To Stop National Assembly Leaders From Being Prosecuted

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has backed the immunity bill aimed at stopping the leadership of the National Assembly from being prosecuted.

The presiding officers are Senate President and Deputy Senate President, and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Concise News understands that Nigeria’s Constitution, as regards immunity, currently covers only the President, Vice President, Governors and their Deputies.

And the TUC President Quadri Olaleye said the immunity should also be extended to all members of the Houses of Assembly, according to a statement.

The House of Representatives had, Tuesday, passed the bill for second reading.

Sponsored by Odebunmi Olusegun (APC, Lagos), the bill is for an Act to alter Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to extend immunity to cover presiding officers of legislative institutions, and for related matters.

Olusegun stated that the bill was intended to protect the institution of the legislature from distraction caused by unnecessary legal actions against the presiding officers.

But the the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, faulted the bill.

“Outside here, our people are being killed and butchered. We are coming up with a bill on the issue of immunity while some of us are saying that people should be held accountable for what they do. I think it is wrong and it should not be allowed,” Elumelu had said.