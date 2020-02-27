Home » Teenager ‘Stabs Boyfriend To Death’ In Ogun

By - 2 hours on February 27, 2020
Teenager 'Stabs Boyfriend To Death' In Ogun

The 18-year-old Abosede was arrested following a distressed call (image courtesy: Nigeria Police Force)

The police in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, have arrested an 18-year-old girl, Idowu Abosede, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death.

It was learned that Abosede was nabbed following a distress call received from Seriki Hausa in Sagamu area of the state.

The suspect and her deceased boyfriend were said to be arguing over N3,000 and were dragging a knife before the girl eventually used the knife to stab her boyfriend in the chest.

But there is another account of how Ibrahim was allegedly killed.

The suspect was alleged to be a commercial sex worker who bargained for N3,000 with the deceased for a night.

But trouble started when Ibrahim was said to have refused to pay the suspect, resulting in a quarrel and, then, a fight, during which Abosede allegedly knifed his chest.

During interrogation, she admitted to having spent the night with him, adding that when leaving the next day, she attempted to collect her boyfriend’s N3,000 that was inside his pocket.

“He said he would not give me all the money and we started quarreling. He was the one that brought the knife. While dragging it with him, the knife stabbed him on the chest,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

