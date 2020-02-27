A soldier serving at Army Super Camp 15, Malam Fatori, Borno state, on Wednesday opened fire on his colleagues, killing four and leaving two injured.

Concise News understands that the soldier also killed himself in the incident that happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Spokesman of the army, Sagir Musa, who confirmed the case said efforts were put in place to inform families of the victims, as the case is under investigation.

“A Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself,” Musa said in a statement.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”