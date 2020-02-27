Police Dismiss SARS Operative Over Death Of Remo Stars Footballer

The policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) responsible for the death of Remo Stars FC player, Tiamiyu Kazeem, has been dismissed.

Concise News reports that the dismissal of Inspector Olaniyi Ogunsoro followed a recommendation sent to the Assistant Inspector General of police in charge of zone two.

Inspector Ogunsoro is expected to be prosecuted.

The footballer was allegedly killed by SARS operatives on Saturday, triggering protests in Sagamu, Ogun state, on Monday.

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the death of the defender and ordered the arrest of one of its own involved in the player’s demise.

The police had said that Kazeem was knocked down by a vehicle while trying to cross an expressway in order to evade arrest.

But the football club said they were told by eyewitnesses that men of the police attached to SARS had “pushed” Kazeem out of a moving vehicle, leading to his death.

It was against this backdrop the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Division (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi, to investigate the killing of the player.

The police boss also ordered the disbandment of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) of SARS in Obada-Oko, Ogun State.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, announced the disbandment, Tuesday, during a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.