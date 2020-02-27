Home » Over 25 ‘Repentant’ Boko Haram Terrorists Return To Nigeria From Niger

Over 25 ‘Repentant’ Boko Haram Terrorists Return To Nigeria From Niger

By - 2 hours on February 27, 2020

Some of the repentant Boko Haram fighters. Image credit: Channels TV

More than 25 “repentant” members of Boko Haram terrorist group have returned to Nigeria after authorities in Niger Republic handed them over to the Nigerian government.

Concise News reports that the Nigerien government had asked its equivalent in Nigeria to come and evacuate the former insurgents.

The former Boko Haram fighters arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Wednesday, with their wives and children.

They were also accompanied to Maiduguri by the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa.

On arrival, General Shafa handed them to the Borno State government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, for profiling and rehabilitation.

He also called on other insurgents still fighting in the forest to take advantage of the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor to drop their arms and give peace a chance.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, said the state government has equipped a rehabilitation centre where the returnees would have access to psychosocial support and skills acquisition.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.