Over 25 ‘Repentant’ Boko Haram Terrorists Return To Nigeria From Niger

More than 25 “repentant” members of Boko Haram terrorist group have returned to Nigeria after authorities in Niger Republic handed them over to the Nigerian government.

Concise News reports that the Nigerien government had asked its equivalent in Nigeria to come and evacuate the former insurgents.

The former Boko Haram fighters arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Wednesday, with their wives and children.

They were also accompanied to Maiduguri by the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa.

On arrival, General Shafa handed them to the Borno State government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, for profiling and rehabilitation.

He also called on other insurgents still fighting in the forest to take advantage of the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor to drop their arms and give peace a chance.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, said the state government has equipped a rehabilitation centre where the returnees would have access to psychosocial support and skills acquisition.