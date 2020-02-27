Odion Ighalo Makes Another History In Man United Colours

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo scored his first goal in the colours of Manchester United as the English side recorded a 3-0 lead at half-time over Club Brugge in the Europa League.

By virtue of this goal, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highest goalscorer, becomes the first Nigerian to score for Man United.

Ighalo, who joined the Premier League giants from Shanghai Shenhua on loan in January, scored United’s second goal in the 34th minute of the second leg knockout clash at Old Trafford.

He scored after Bruno Fernandes clipped the ball to Juan Mata who cut back to the Nigerian to finish from close range, sending United fans into raptures.

Before this match, Ighalo had featured for United as a substitute in three consecutive games.