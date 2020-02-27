Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, February 27th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, February 27th, 2020.

Bayelsa: Supreme Court Rules On Lyon, APC’s Application For Judgment Review

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed an application for review of the judgment that sacked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, David Lyon, and his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo. “There must be an end to litigation even if we review this judgment, every disaffected litigant will bring similar applications and the finality of Supreme Court judgments will be lost,” the apex court said.

Police Dismiss SARS Operative Over Death Of Remo Stars Footballer

The policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) responsible for the death of Remo Stars FC player, Tiamiyu Kazeem, has been dismissed. The dismissal of Inspector Olaniyi Ogunsoro followed a recommendation sent to the Assistant Inspector General of police in charge of zone two. Inspector Ogunsoro is expected to be prosecuted.

Nigerian Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide

A Corporal of the Nigerian army has killed four of his colleagues and himself, the army said on Wednesday. The Corporal was tied to the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE fighting the Boko Haram sect in the northeast. Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement that the soldier, whose identity was not revealed, injured two other soldiers.

Catholic Bishops Reveal Why Most Nigerians Live In Fear

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) says most Nigerians, home or on the road, live in fear due to the spate of killings by the Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen in the country. The Bishops also said the failure of the government to arrest the criminals showed lack of commitment on its part as regards protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Electricity Consumers In Nigeria Reject Tariff Increase Proposal

Some electricity consumers in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Wednesday rejected the proposed increase in electricity tariff. The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had applied to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for electricity tariff review. But during a public hearing on the application made by AEDC, Okpe Sunday, the Executive Secretary, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said that considering tariff increase at this point would be a disservice to citizens.

Buhari Inaugurates New NASS Service Commission Members

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday inaugurated Ahmed Kadi Amshi and 11 others as Chairman and commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission. Amshi and 11 commissioners took their oaths of office at the statehouse council chamber in Abuja.

Ikpeazu Emerges PDP Governors’ Forum Deputy Chairman

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been endorsed as deputy chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum. Chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, told journalists Wednesday in Abuja that Ikpeazu was unanimously appointed by the members.

Champions League: Jesus Leads Man City Comeback Win At Real Madrid

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City produced a stunning late fightback to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Spain. Jesus got the equaliser 12 minutes before time when he nodded in from close range. Seven minutes from time, substitute Raheem Sterling was brought down inside the box and De Bruyne stepped home to neatly convert from the spot.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.