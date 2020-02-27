Home » MASSOB Tells South-East To Forget 2023 Presidency

MASSOB Tells South-East To Forget 2023 Presidency

By - 26 mins on February 27, 2020
Governors and other leaders from Southeast after a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja (File photo: State House)

The South-East region has been advised by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to jettison the ambition of contesting the  2023 presidential election.

MASSOB Director of Information, Sunday Okereafor, made this known on Thursday while speaking to reporters.

According to Okereafor, it would be difficult for any Igboman or woman to win the election, adding that 2023 presidency was a distraction to the people of the South-East.

The MASSOB spokesman said the political calculation in the country had never favoured Ndigbo to produce the President since after the civil war.

Okereafor said the likes of  Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chuba Okadigbo and Alex Ekwueme failed in their bid to land the top job in the past.

He said, ‘’The Igbo are already thinking of 2023. Some of them are preparing to contest the 2023 presidential election. They should forget it because it is a gamble that can never work.

‘’The fact is that there has been a gang-up against Ndigbo that they will never get to the position. The gang-up has been there for the past 50 years and there is nothing anybody can do about it.’’

