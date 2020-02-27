Leah Sharibu’s Mother To Meet British PM In London

Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl remaining in Boko Haram captivity, is set to meet the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in London concerning her daughter’s case.

Leah’s mother, who spoke in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, said that President Muhammadu Buhari was not doing enough about securing the release of her daughter.

She said she was in London to seek the assistance of the British Government to free Leah from the terrorists.

She also lamented that, after the President contacted her, and sent down three Ministers, assuring her that Leah was going to be released soon, nothing else had been said to her by the President.

“I have come to Britain to lay my complaints, I need their help. They should help me, I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity,” she said.

“My daughter was abducted among others by Boko Haram terrorists, it was seven months later that President Muhammadu Buhari called me. Since their abduction in February, it was seven months later that he called me.

“When he called me, he told me that my daughter would return, that she would not stay long.

“Two weeks later, he sent three ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr. President had told me. The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me, shortly.

“The Ministers said they were in my house to reassure me that my daughter would soon return. But since that day, I never heard anything again from the government.

“My major worry now, is for the government to do whatever possible and free my daughter from captivity. Because, I am seriously disturbed, but there is nothing I can do. If the government is doing nothing, what can I an ordinary citizen do?”

But she commended a non-governmental organization, Leah Foundation established in honour of her daughter, saying that, the Foundation had been of great assistance to the Leah family.

Leah Sharibu was among 110 schoolgirls abducted from their school premises in Dapchi village of Yobe State in February 2018.

While others have since been released, Miss Sharibu is being held back in captivity by Boko Haram, allegedly for her refusal to denounce her Christianity faith.