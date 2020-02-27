The Duke of Sussex , Prince Harry who was always referred to as “sir” or “his royal highness” has said the formality was no longer necessary.
Concise News understands that follows an event in in Scotland on Wednesday, where he was introduced to speak about sustainable tourism
“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,’’ conference host Ayesha Hazarika said.
“So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry.”
The request reflected the seismic shift underway in the British monarchy.
Recall that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan earlier agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.
The announcement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday follows more than a week of intense private talks aimed at managing the fallout of the couple’s shock decision to give up front-line royal duties.
The decision means the couple will stop usings the titles “royal highness” as they assume more ordinary lives that will see them spend more time away from both Britain and the royal family.
“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.
“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”