The Duke of Sussex , Prince Harry who was always referred to as “sir” or “his royal highness” has said the formality was no longer necessary.

Concise News understands that follows an event in in Scotland on Wednesday, where he was introduced to speak about sustainable tourism

“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,’’ conference host Ayesha Hazarika said.

“So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry.”

The request reflected the seismic shift underway in the British monarchy.

Recall that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan earlier agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.