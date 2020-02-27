Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has admonished men who are not willing to add values to a woman’s life to admire her from afar.

Concise News reports that Ibrahim is not new to speaking on love since the news of her relationship crash hit the internet.

In a post shared on her Instagram handle, the mother of one asked men not to interrupt women’s greatness if they can’t add values to her life, adding that they should admire her from afar.

Ibrahim wrote: ” If you see a woman that has everything going for herself and you’re not ready or going to add value to her life, please my brother just admire her from far. Don’t interrupt her greatness.”

Juliet Ibrahim To Give Love Chance Again?

Just recently, Ibrahim hinted at giving love another chance in 2020.

Ibrahim gave the hint in an Instagram post, where she also stated that her next relationship would be her last.

According to the light-skinned actress, she has grown wiser, smarter and emotional ready for another relationship.

Speaking further, she said she knows her worth and will never settle for less.

Ibrahim wrote “May my next relationship be my “ I remember praying for this “ Amen. 2020 I’m ready to give love a chance again.

“I have grown Wiser, smarter, emotionally ready, I’m aware of my tolerance level, won’t settle for less than I deserve, I know my worth and definitely understand how to add tax to my worth going forward… – Let’s give love a chance… shall we?”