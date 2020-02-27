Alternative musician signed to Mavin Records, Johnny Drille, seems to be on the move to doing the extraordinary as he promised to perform at his fans’ wedding ceremonies.

Drille made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, where he also asked them to prepare ahead.

According to him, it doesn’t matter who or when they’re marrying, he is automatically performing at their wedding.

“If you’re a Johnny Drille fan I’m automatically the one to perform at your wedding. Doesn’t matter to me who or when you’re marrying, we sha know who’s singing at the wedding. Me! I’m letting you know in advance. Start preparing.”

Meanwhile, Drille who hosted his first live concert in 2018, said he cried after being overwhelmed by the show of love had thousands of fans in attendance.

He said: “Thank you guys for showing me love tonight, it was overwhelming. I cried. I sold out my first ever live show.”

In their reaction on Social media, fans called the show an Outstanding one as Simi, Tjan, Kenny Blaq and Ric Hassani also thrilled the audience at the concert.

Don Jazzy, record producer and Mavin Records founder, described the concert as the best live event he has ever attended in Lagos.

He wrote: “Today I witnessed greatness. I saw the beauty of patience, hard work and dedication to your craft. #JohnnysRoomLive tonight was the best live event I have ever been to in Lagos. And the @Johnnydrille fans are soooo amazing. Thanks to everyone for showing up.”