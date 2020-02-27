Insecurity: France Says Nigerian Govt Not Doing Enough

French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier has said that Buhari-led administration’s effort to curb insurgency in the northwest is inadequate.

Speaking at a workshop on “Addressing Rural Insecurity and Violence in North-western Nigeria” organised by the Pastoral Reserve, the Search for Common Ground, the Nextier SPD and the French Embassy, Pasquier said the government needs to put in more efforts in understanding the issues and develop the right approach to tackle them.

He said; “There are many factors affecting the northwest region for years now, there are also many actors, but I don’t think there is enough being done by the actors to have a better understanding of the situation and try to find some appropriate solutions to the insecurity and the subsequent sufferings.

“We’ve a unique opportunity to work and listen to people gathering the best expertise on these issues. So, let’s seize this opportunity as a starting point to get humble, but to also develop a better understanding of the issues , strategize response, develop a coordinative approach and increase action,” Pasquier added.