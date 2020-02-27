Nollywood screen goddess Ini Edo has debunked claims that she is in a romantic relationship with Popular record producer Larry Gaaga whose real name is Larry Ndianefo.

Concise News reports that the rumours of their alleged relationship sprang up when Gaaga uploaded a photo of him grabbing the actress, with the caption “The SECRET of change is to FOCUS all your ENERGY, not on FIGHTING the OLD, but on BUILDING the NEW My mandy”

Reacting to the photo, Edo who is divorced wrote “Zaddy Jay to the world” another comment that gave their fans a hint.

Well, moments after congratulatory messages rolled in, the actress declared that the photo was from behind the scenes of a movie they are both starring in.

“Guys, it’s a movie duuuuuh”, she wrote.

Ini Edo Talks On Broken Marriage

The actress has said that perhaps being together always with her husband would have saved her marriage.

Edo, whose marriage ended in 2014 after six years, also revealed that she has no regrets walking out of her marriage.

Speaking with the 2017 Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on his talk show ‘Rubbing Minds’ on Channels TV, Ini cited irreconcilable differences as reasons for her failed marriage.

Ini Edo who was married to Philip, an American business man, said, “Maybe being together would have helped keep us together. Because it would enable us study and understand each other more. Maybe it would have helped but I’m not sure.”

Asked if her ex-husband was okay with her acting career, she said: “He met me an actress and I believe he was okay with that.”