Impeachment Of Achuba As Kogi Deputy Governor Illegal – Court

The impeachment of Simon Achuba as deputy governor of Kogi state in October 2019 was illegal, according to a State Hugh Court in Lokoja.

Concise News reports that the presiding judge, Justice John Olorunfemi, ruled Thursday that Achuba’s removal from office by the State House of Assembly was a violation of the 1999 Constitution.

The court, which also ruled that the nomination of Edward Onoja as the deputy governor did not follow due process, said the action of the Kogi Assembly as a constitutional coup.

Achuba had challenged his impeachment and sought relief of the court to declare his impeachment as illegal and to be reinstated as the rightful deputy governor of the state.

His impeachment followed the submission of a report of a committee set up by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

Achuba was sworn in as the Deputy Governor on 9 February, after defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But the two men later fell out, with Achuba, in August 2019, raising an alarm of an alleged threat to his life as he accused Bello of intolerance of contrary views.

He also criticised Bello’s administration for non-performance, claiming that was the reason for the rift between him and the governor.

Members of the Assembly said the action of Achuba was gross misconduct against Bello and the people of Kogi State.