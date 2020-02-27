Home » Ikpeazu Emerges PDP Governors’ Forum Deputy Chairman

Ikpeazu Emerges PDP Governors’ Forum Deputy Chairman

Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been endorsed as deputy chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, told journalists Wednesday in Abuja that Ikpeazu was unanimously appointed by the members.

It was also learned that Ikpeazu was endorsed when governors on the platform of the party held a meeting with members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

Tambuwal said the meeting discussed issues critical to the development of the party and Nigeria, with governors of Akwa Ibom, Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and Sokoto states in attendance.

Others included the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, and the secretary of the party, Ibrahim Tsauri.

