No lesser Four people and seventeen suspected bandits were killed during an attack on Gurbi village in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

Concise News understands that the incident left three others injured and scores of livestock were rustled after the bandits met fierce resistance by the local vigilante groups.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, in a statement said that the attack took place on Thursday afternoon.

He stated that the security personnel engaged the bandits in a shootout which led to the death of some of them while the others managed to escape with gunshots wounds.

“The team succeeded and killed 17 suspected bandits and recovered 80 cows, 108 sheep, and a donkey from the hoodlums earlier carted away from the village and other neighbouring villages,” the statement said.

According to the command’s spokesman, operatives are combing nearby bushes for the fleeing bandits in order to arrest them and recover their weapons.

The attack comes two weeks after some suspected bandits killed no fewer than 30 people in Damkal and Tsanwa villages in Batsari area of Katsina.

This platform reports that those killed were mostly elderly women and children.