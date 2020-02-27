Former Kano Assembly Speaker Arrested By EFCC

Former Kano House of Assembly speaker Isyaku Ali Danja has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Danja was arrested by the anti-graft agency for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of fund meant for constituency projects.

The arrest of the ex-Speaker followed a petition filed against him by the State Government alleging that funds meant for payment of tax liabilities to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) were diverted and misappropriated to the tune of over N1.5 billion.

It is also alleged that several suspicious payments were traced to some beneficiaries.

Some of the funds were said to have been transferred to some companies including Allad Drilling Limited, a company in which the suspect is the sole signatory.

The anti-corruption agency’s investigation also claimed that the funds were on several occasions, personally withdrawn in cash by the former Speaker.