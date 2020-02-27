Home » Five Killed At Brewery In Another US Mass Shooting

Five Killed At Brewery In Another US Mass Shooting

By - 15 mins on February 27, 2020

Emergency personnel works the scene of a shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus. AFP

A gunman killed five co-workers at one of America’s best-known breweries on Wednesday before turning the weapon on himself in the latest burst of mass gun violence in the US.

More than 1,000 employees were at the Molson Coors brewing complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when the early-afternoon tragedy occurred, the city’s police chief Alfonso Morales told reporters.

He said officers found the suspect, a 51-year-old local man, dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Morales later said the suspect was a Molson Coors employee.

Mayor Tom Barrett said five other people, all workers at the facility in the northern US state’s biggest city, were killed.

“They thought they were gonna go to work, finish their day, and return to their families,” Barrett said at the press conference.

President Donald Trump earlier gave the first official word of the toll.

“A wicked murderer opened fire at a Molson Coors brewing company plant, taking the lives of five people, a number of people wounded, some badly wounded,” Trump said at a press conference about the new coronavirus.

US media including ABC News and the local Fox affiliate reported the shooter had been fired earlier in the day from the beer giant, which owns the Coors and Miller brands.

The local CBS affiliate said the shooter appeared to have stolen the nametag of another employee, then returned to the office complex with a gun. But The New York Times quoted Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat whose district includes Milwaukee, as saying the gunman was an employee who was in uniform.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.