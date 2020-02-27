It may sound surprising that award-winning singer Davido who has achieved a lot is yet to celebrate ten years in the Nigerian music industry.

Davido, who came into limelight with his hit song “Dami Duro” took to his Twitter handle to boast of his achievements within a period of 10 years.

The “Risky” crooner also said that making such achievements at age 27 was not bad.

” It’s crazy I’ll be 10 years in the industry this year !!!! not bad at 27 🙏🏻” he tweeted.

Davido is a multiple-award wining singer from Ede, Osun state Nigeria and was born on November 21, 1992.

The ’30 billion gang’ crooner has over the years recorded high sales and has been the fave of many music lovers.

Davido owns a mansion in Lekki worth N140 million and another in Atalanta, US.

He musician has a collection of cars including a Porsche Carrera, a Bentley Bentayga, a Range Rover Sport, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and a Chevrolet Camaro GS, among others.

The singer, who has overtime become the fave of many Nigerians hold passports of two countries, Nigeria and United States of America.