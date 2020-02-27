Court Throws Out Ambode’s Suit To Stop Lagos Assembly From Probing His Administration

A Lagos State High Court has dismissed a suit by former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode seeking an injunction to restrain the State House of Assembly from probing him.

The former governor had asked the court for an order to stop his probe by the lawmakers over the purchase of 820 buses.

Ruling on the application on Thursday, Justice Yetunde Adesanya held that court lacked the jurisdiction to stop the lawmakers from going ahead with the probe.

Adesanya ruled that the ad-hoc committee set up to investigate Ambode was a fact-finding committee, adding that the investigation is not an indictment.

“The claimant (Ambode) has not been indicted. An invitation by an agency of government cannot in anyway cause a breach of the threat of the fundamental rights of the claimant.

“I hereby find that the claimant’s action is an invitation to the court to cripple the legislative exercise of the statutory power of the Lagos State House of Assembly under Section 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution.

“That is not the function of the court, and no court of law should accede such invitation. The claimant’s suit is hereby struck out,” she said.

Ambode had instituted the civil suit against the State House of Assembly, its Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, and the House Clerk, Mr A.A. Sanni.

Other respondents to the suit are Fatai Mojeed, the Chairman of an ad-hoc committee set up by the House to probe the procurement of the buses, as well as eight members of the committee.

They are Gbolahan Yishawu, A. Yusuf, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Meranda, M. Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, Temitope Adewale, and Mr Olanrewaju Afinni.