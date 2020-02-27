Coronavirus: Red Cross Mobilises 80,000 Volunteers In Nigeria

The Nigerian Red Cross Society in Lagos says it has mobilised more than 80,000 volunteers for social mobilisation against the spread of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, and Lassa fever.

Concise News reports that the Lagos head of Red Cross, Adebola Kolawale, made this known at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The event, it was learned, was supported by the Society’s National Headquarters, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), and the Ministry of Health.

“Social mobilisation will commence in earnest; our volunteers will even go from house to house to sensitise the citizens of Lagos,” the News Agency of Nigeria reported Kolawale as saying.

“Our volunteers are all over the 20 local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) within the state and will continue to hold sensitisation sessions.”

What the volunteers are expected to do include community clean-ups and vector control activities, door to door health education and epidemic control activities.

As regards coronavirus, Kolawole said volunteers trained in epidemic control by the IFRC had already been placed on alert to help manage the situation should it spread to Nigeria.