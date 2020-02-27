Coronavirus: FG Donates Over N12 Million To Nigerians In Wuhan

As part of its various interventions on the welfare of its citizens, the Federal Government has donated over N12million to Nigerians in Wuhan, China.

This is contained in a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)

The statement signed on Thursday by its Head, Media Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said in appreciation of the gift, Nigerians in China sent ‘thank you’ letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appreciation letter was signed by the acting President of Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) China, Justina Obaoye Ajala and sent to Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“On behalf of NIDO China, we will like to appreciate the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Embassy of Federal Republic of Nigeria in China for the immense support and encouragement during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) which originated in Wuhan, China.

“We want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari for the generous financial support of the sum of 235,000 RMB provided for Nigerians in Wuhan.

“We sincerely appreciate you and your team NiDCOM in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in China for the role played in facilitating the financial support,” the statement read in part.