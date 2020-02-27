Home » Coronavirus: Dele Alli Charged With Misconduct

Coronavirus: Dele Alli Charged With Misconduct

By - 33 mins on February 27, 2020
Coronavirus: Dele Alli Charged With Misconduct

Patients in Wuhan, China (image courtesy: AFP)

Tottenham star Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for making an insensitive joke about coronavirus outbreak as he mocked an Asian man.

Concise News learned that the England international was charged after an investigation into his social media post.

“Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post. It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute,” an FA statement read.

“It is further alleged that the post constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality. He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response.”

The 23-year-old footballer had posted a video on Snapchat, where he appeared to film a man of Asian descent, along with the caption ‘Corona whatttttt, please listen with ­volume.’

But he later took to Chinese social media site, Weibo, to post an apology video for his action.

He said, “Just wanted to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,’ Alli said in the video. ‘It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down.

“I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me.It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.