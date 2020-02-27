Coronavirus: Dele Alli Charged With Misconduct

Tottenham star Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for making an insensitive joke about coronavirus outbreak as he mocked an Asian man.

Concise News learned that the England international was charged after an investigation into his social media post.

“Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post. It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute,” an FA statement read.

“It is further alleged that the post constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality. He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response.”

The 23-year-old footballer had posted a video on Snapchat, where he appeared to film a man of Asian descent, along with the caption ‘Corona whatttttt, please listen with ­volume.’

But he later took to Chinese social media site, Weibo, to post an apology video for his action.

He said, “Just wanted to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,’ Alli said in the video. ‘It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down.

“I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me.It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”