Champions League: Jesus Leads Man City Comeback Win At Real Madrid

By - 2 hours on February 27, 2020
Gabriel Jesus equalised after Isco had put Real Madrid in front (image courtesy: Getty)

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City produced a stunning late fightback to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Spain.

Concise News reports that the Champions League record winners had gone in front through Isco after a cagey first half.

They later missed a chance to double their lead when Sergio Ramos shot over, before the English Premier League champions equalised.

Jesus got the equaliser 12 minutes before time when he nodded in from close range.

Seven minutes from time, substitute Raheem Sterling was brought down inside the box and De Bruyne stepped home to neatly convert from the spot.

Things got worse for the home side as they were later reduced to 10 men with five minutes remaining when Ramos brought down Jesus as he ran through on goal.

The second leg comes up at the Etihad on Tuesday, 17 March.

Meanwhile, Lyon produced a spirited display to beat Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Lucas Tousart scored the only goal in the first half as the hosts claimed their first win over the 1996 winners.

