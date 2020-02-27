Catholic Bishops Reveal Why Most Nigerians Live In Fear

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) says most Nigerians, home or on the road, live in fear due to the spate of killings by the Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen in the country.

Concise News reports that the CBCN made this known Wednesday in a statement signed by President of the body, Augustine Akubeze, and its Secretary, Camillus Umoh.

The Bishops also said the failure of the government to arrest the criminals showed lack of commitment on its part as regards protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

“The level of insecurity in Nigeria today is such that whether at home or on the road, most Nigerians, in all the parts of the country, live in fear. The repeated barbaric execution of Christians by the Boko Haram insurgents and the incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom linked to the same group and other terrorists have traumatised many citizens,” the CBCN said in the statement to mark the Ash Wednesday, which marked the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period.

“That the perpetrators of these heinous crimes make public shows of them on social media and Nigerians, do not hear of any arrest or prosecution of the criminals raise grave questions about the ability and willingness of the government to protect the lives of the ordinary Nigerians. To make matters worse, many communities are constantly threatened, harassed and sometimes even sacked by herdsmen, as they seek to take over more territories to graze their cattle forcefully.”

They also said that Nigeria needed foreign assistance to defeat terrorists.

“We equally appeal to the international community to come to the aid of the Nigerian government in the fight against these daredevil terrorists, who want to graze our country. The consequences, should they succeed, will be grave not only for the West African sub-region but also for Africa as a whole,” the statement added.

The Bishops invited all Catholics in Nigeria as well as other Christians and persons of goodwill to unite in prayer and penance for peace and security in the country.

It also appealed to the government to “immediately put a stop to this unprecedented wave of violence and brutality aimed particularly at Christians. We also call for the arrest and prosecution of all those behind these senseless killings that sow the dangerous seeds of hate and distrust among the various segments of the Nigerian society.”