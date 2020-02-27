Buhari Inaugurates New NASS Service Commission Members

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday inaugurated Ahmed Kadi Amshi and 11 others as Chairman and commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Concise News reports that Amshi and 11 commissioners took their oaths of office at the statehouse council chamber in Abuja.

The commissioners inaugurated were Honourable Babagana Modu, Senator Abubakar Tutare, Hakeem Akamo, and Motunrayo Akintomide.

Others were Francis Atanomeyovwi, Bassey Olusegun Etuk, Honourable Yusuf Shinkafi Bilyaminu, Sani Said Kazaure, Senator Julius Ali Ucha, Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase and Alh Mu’Azu Is’hao.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, all witnessed the ceremony.

President Buhari had in December 2019, forwarded the names of the Chairman, and 11 commissioners to the National Assembly for confirmation.

This news medium understands that the National Assembly Service Commission has a duty to manage the workforce of the National Assembly.