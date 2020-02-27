Bayelsa: How Diri Reacted To Supreme Court’s Decision On Lyon

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Dire, on Wednesday, described the Supreme Court’s ruling on the governorship election as an affirmation of God’s judgement.

The apex court, on Wednesday, struck out the All Progressives Congress (APC) suit, seeking a review of the judgment to sack David Lyon as Governor-elect.

Justice Amina Augie who read the judgment stated that the application lacked merit and maintained the decisions of the court are final.

Diri, in a statement signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, praised the Supreme Court Justices for affirming their earlier judgement of February 13, 2020.

“Once again, I describe myself as a miracle governor. So the Supreme Court just affirmed the judgement of the Almighty God, who made it possible for me to become the governor of Bayelsa State.

“For me, there is no victor no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans. It is not a winner takes all.

“My message is that of reconciliation as I will run an all-inclusive government. Let everyone that is aggrieved sheathe their swords. Let us think about Bayelsa first and ourselves last. By this judgement, it is clear the final hurdle has been cleared,” the statement read.