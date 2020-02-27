Home » Bayelsa Governorship: Lyon Takes Final Decision After Supreme Court Judgment

Bayelsa Governorship: Lyon Takes Final Decision After Supreme Court Judgment

By - 40 mins on February 27, 2020
Mr David Lyon, the ousted governor-elect of Bayelsa State, has finally accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court that nullified his victory at the November 16th, 2019 governorship election. In a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters on Thursday, Lyon said he is aware of the extent to which the Apex Court’s decision has further dashed the hopes of Bayelsans “as it upturns the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate”. Lyon urged supporters of his political party and those who voted him to accept the verdict and maintain the peace.

Lyon was sacked for presenting a running mate with a fake certificate (Photo Courtesy: Mc Ebisco)

David Lyon, the man whose election as governor of Bayelsa state was annulled by the Supreme Court hours to his inauguration, has finally accepted the ruling of the apex court.

Concise News reports that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 election urged supporters of his political party to accept the verdict and maintain the peace.

“I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is, it is the decision of the Supreme Court, and we are all bound to accept the outcome as law-abiding citizens of this great country,” Lyon said in a statement issued Thursday.

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.