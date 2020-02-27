Bayelsa Governorship: Lyon Takes Final Decision After Supreme Court Judgment

David Lyon, the man whose election as governor of Bayelsa state was annulled by the Supreme Court hours to his inauguration, has finally accepted the ruling of the apex court.

Concise News reports that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 election urged supporters of his political party to accept the verdict and maintain the peace.

“I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is, it is the decision of the Supreme Court, and we are all bound to accept the outcome as law-abiding citizens of this great country,” Lyon said in a statement issued Thursday.

More to come…