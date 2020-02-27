Ambode Vs Lagos Assembly: Ex-Governor Goes To Appeal Court

Ex-governor Akinwunmi Ambode has appealed the ruling of a Lagos High Court which struck out a suit seeking to stop the Lagos State House of Assembly from probing him.

The lawmakers in believe the former governor of Lagos has questions to answer concerning the procurement of 820 buses meant to revolutionize public transportation in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

They had suspended investigation because Ambode secured a court order directing parties to the suit to maintain status quo.

But in a ruling on Thursday, Justice Yetunde Adesanya struck out the suit by Amb0de on the ground that it was premature and not justiceable.

The Judge said the Ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate Ambode was a fact finding committee, noting that an investigation was not an indictment.

However, Ambode, through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), wants the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal to set aside the decision of the trial court and allow the appeal.

Ambode prayed the appellate court to remit the matter back to the High Court to allow the Chief Judge to re-assign it to another judge of the High Court for trial.

He argued that the court below erred in law when it held that Section 36 (1) of the 1999 constitution did not apply to the exercise of the powers of the defendants under Section 128 of the constitution.

Ambode also argued that Section 128 (1) of the constitution provides that the exercise of the powers of the House of Assembly is subject to the provisions of the 1999 constitution.

It is understood that respondents in the appeal include the State House of Assembly, its Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and the House Clerk, A. A. Sanni.