Nigerian Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide

A Corporal of the Nigerian army has killed four of his colleagues and himself, the army said on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the Corporal was tied to the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE fighting the Boko Haram sect in the northeast.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement that the soldier, whose identity was not revealed, injured two other soldiers.

“A corporal of the Army serving at the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire, killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself,” Musa said.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri. Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”