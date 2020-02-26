Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, February 26th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, February 26th, 2020.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, to seven years imprisonment for money laundering. Justice Okon Abang convicted Metuh on all the seven counts, including the fraudulent receipt of N400m from the Office of the National Security Adviser in November 2014 and use of the money for political activities of the PDP and for his personal purposes.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s service chiefs, asking them to resign their appointments immediately. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Yusuf Buba from Adamawa State under matters of urgent public importance.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Tuesday passed for second reading the bill seeking to extend immunity to the presiding officers of the National Assembly. The presiding officers are Senate President and Deputy Senate President, and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. Nigeria’s Constitution, as regards immunity, currently covers only the President, Vice President, Governors and their Deputies.

Nigeria’s police boss, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the disbandment of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Obada-Oko, Ogun State. This followed the reported killing of a player of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, by some SARS operatives in the zone.

Olisa Metuh’s lawyer, Abel Ozioko, says an appeal will be filed quickly to review the ‘bad judgment’ of a Federal High Court in Abuja which sentenced his client to seven years in prison. The former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was, Tuesday, convicted on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

Iran’s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi has placed himself in isolation after testing positive to deadly coronavirus, Concise News reports. The country’s ministry of health announced that Harirchi had contracted the disease on Tuesday. Harirchi, who has spearheaded Iran’s efforts to contain the virus, also confirmed that he had the disease.

Former President of Egypt Hosni Mubarak has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91, according to Egyptian state news. The Al-Watan website had earlier in the day reported that Mubarak, reported to have underwent surgery in late January, died at a military hospital on Tuesday. Mubarak, ousted by the military in 2011, spent three decades in office.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has pledged to respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers to suspend him for six months over an alleged assault. The Oluwo, who earlier condemned the suspension and describing it as a mere audio pronouncement, has reversed his stance, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Alli Ibraheem.

Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Shagali has resigned his position. It was gathered that Hon. Shagali tendered his resignation before the house during the plenary session on Tuesday morning.

Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored a brace as Bayern Munich outclassed Chelsea in their last-16 first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Gnabry, who scored four goals when the Bundesliga leaders whitewashed Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in London last October, was the tormentor-in-chief again as he netted two brilliant goals early in the second half.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.