Maria Sharapova Announces Tennis Retirement

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has called time on her tennis career at the age of 32.

Concise News reports that Sharapova made this known in an article written for Vogue and Vanity Fair, saying that her body “had become a distraction” after a struggle with shoulder injuries.

The Russian , who won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17, had served a 15-month ban after testing positive for meldonium in 2016.

After returning from her ban in 2017, the tennis star struggled to return to her best form, as she dropped to 373 in the world, her lowest ranking since August 2002.

Also, Sharapova lost in the first round of her past three Grand Slam tournaments.

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye,” Sharapova said as she announced her retirement.

“Looking back now, I realize that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible.

“After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain – to compete on a different type of terrain.

“That relentless chase for victories, though? That won’t ever diminish. No matter what lies ahead, I will apply the same focus, the same work ethic, and all of the lessons I’ve learned along the way.

“In the meantime, there are a few simple things I’m really looking forward to: A sense of stillness with my family. Lingering over a morning cup of coffee. Unexpected weekend getaways. Workouts of my choice (hello, dance class!).”