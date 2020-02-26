House Of Reps Asks Service Chiefs, NSA To Resign Now

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s service chiefs, asking them to resign their appointments immediately.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Yusuf Buba from Adamawa State under matters of urgent public importance.

Buba said that the federal government should provide adequate security and relief materials to parts of his constituency attacked by insurgents, and for the military to review its strategy in its campaign against terrorism.

His motion followed recent attacks, including the burning of churches, in Garkida community in Gombi area of Adamawa.

“It is easy to recall that in the last few weeks, the Auno in Borno State and Garkida in Adamawa State suffered attacks, including others that were not reported, which have left the world asking questions that remain unanswered,” he said.

“These attacks coming ferociously after a time the insurgents were said to have been highly degraded, to say the least, have left our people in even more grave danger and have left our homes, business premises, places of worship, farms and, above all, lives at the mercy of the insurgents.

“If nothing urgent is done to increase the number of our soldiers by way of massive recruitment, the number of our men in the theatres of conflict, sadly, will continue to decrease and their morale will drop considerably while our nation may have a sad recourse to pre-2015. God forbid.”

As for Hon. Nyampa Zakaria from Michika, Adamawa, he said that a more drastic action needed to be taken to stop Boko Haram attacks.

“This country is in danger. We know that there is insecurity, and nothing has been done by the Nigerian army. If there is no security of lives and property, we cannot be comfortable here. Mr. Speaker, we must find a way of solving this problem. Let’s do something and let’s do it urgently,” he said.

While adopting the motion, the House also asked the government to urgently commence mass recruitment of Nigerians into the military.