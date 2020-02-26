Electricity Consumers In Nigeria Reject Tariff Increase Proposal

Some electricity consumers in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Wednesday rejected the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

Concise News reports that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had applied to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for electricity tariff review.

But during a public hearing on the application made by AEDC, Okpe Sunday, the Executive Secretary, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said that considering tariff increase at this point would be a disservice to citizens.

Sunday said that Nigerians were struggling to pay for the electricity they currently consumed, noting that increasing the tariff would not be the best.

“Considering the fact that we have other challenges, how are we going to accommodate the increase in tariff, that means there will be more unemployment in Nigeria, once we cannot pay for electricity consumed, companies will close down,” he said.

“I like NERC to reconsider this position, there is a way you can work this out and DisCos will still remain in business.”

As for the National President, Association for Public Policy Analysis, Princewill Okorie, he said the increase in tariff was not justified as the quality of service was poor.